Ghana: Spio-Garbrah - NDC Communicators Didn't Understand Our Message for 2016 Elections

Flagbearer hopeful of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Dr Ekwow Spio- Garbrah and former Minister of Trade and Industry has blamed poor communication contributing to the party's loss in the 2016 elections.

He explained that a recent interaction he had with some communicators of the party revealed that even core members of the party were not conversant with the party's governance plans after 2016 adding that, "Even the communicators of the party were not conversant with what the slogans of the NDC meant.

"I attended a meeting of the party's communicators in the Ashanti Region and 58 of them were present, I asked them of the meaning of 'Eyɛ Zu-Eyɛ Za' and none of them knew it.

"I also asked them of what message the NDC had for the electorate in 2016 and 58 communicators, none of them knew it," Dr Spio-Garbrah bemoaned.

He lamented that communicators could recite all the messages of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) but couldn't say anything about theirs (NDC).

"There was a big manifesto but it was in big English and not broken down to simple language but the 'Green Book' which detailed the achievements of the NDC was not what the electorate were interested in rather what the NDC will do if voted for.

"I will make a better choice as flagbearer for 2020 because the question the party will consider is should we (NDC) invest our energy in a candidate who goes only one term or a candidate that can serve two terms," Dr Spio-Garbrah quizzed.

He was alluding to former President John Mahama's candidature since he can only run for one term, having served his first term in 2013 to 2017. -myjoyonline.com