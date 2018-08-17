17 August 2018

Ghana: My Choice of Favour International Sch to Set Up 10-Year Endowment Fund

The management and Parent -Teacher Association of My Choice of Favour International School at Nyanyano, near Kasoa, in the Central Region, are planning to set up a 10-year endowment fund for the school.

According to the Proprietor of the school, Rev. Joseph Yartey, the fund would support needy pupils at the tertiary level and help them realise their career choices.

At the second graduation ceremony of the school held on Saturday, he said financial constraint was one of the factors that dashed the future aspirations of many pupils.

As modalities are put in place for the fund, Rev Yartey entreated parents to invest in the education of their wards and stop hiding behind poverty to shirk their responsibility.

He charged them to show interest in the academic work of their wards by checking their homework and class work as well as picking them early after school.

Education, he said, should be the responsibility of both parents and teachers and therefore asked the two stakeholders to work together in developing the thinking abilities of the children for national development.

"Parents should take early childhood education serious, since that exercise is very important in laying the foundation for the children," Rev Yartey said.

On his part, Mr Duustan Noble Blay, an education officer of the Gomoa East Educational Directorate denied rumours that pupils from private schools would not be selected into Senior Secondary schools.

He said, it was also untrue that, pupils in the public schools would be selected before the private students in the computerised system and that all students would be treated equally.

The school's cadet corps and other groups thrilled guests with recitations, choreography, songs and drama. The school has a population of 37 pupils made up of 25 Kindergarten and 12 JHS students.

