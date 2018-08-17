Ghana: Gii Boss Chair's Special Prosecutor's Board

Executive Director of the Ghana Integrity Initiative (GII), Linda Ofori-Kwafo, has been selected to chair the Governing Board of the Office of the Special Prosecutor.

This was after a meeting of the board on Wednesday, August 15, 2018.

She will serve for three years.

President Nana Akufo-Addo, who, on Thursday, July 12, 2018, swore in the Governing Board, charged the members to select their own chairman.

The board members are from the Office of the Special Prosecutor, the Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu and his deputy Cynthia Lamptey; Deputy Commissioner of Police Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo Dankwa, Charles Nana Antwi, a representative of the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO); Linda Ofori-Kwafo, GII and Addai Wereko Tawiah, a representative of the Office of the Auditor-General.

The rest are Kofi Boadu Boakye, a representative of the Financial Intelligence Centre; Charles Ayamado, a representative of the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) and Kweku Domfe, a representative of the Ministry of National Security.

The President expressed confidence in the board and charged them to discharge their duties without fear or favour.

He assured to support them in the discharge of their duty and directed the Ministry of Finance to make available a budget for the smooth running of the office.

Mrs Ofori-Kwafo, who spoke on behalf of the board, pledged their support towards the president's fight against corruption.

"We'll be dedicated to our work, contribute to your effort and the effort of government to reduce corruption," she pledged. -classfmonline.com