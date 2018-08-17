Ghana: NIB Will Continue to Support the Needy - Head of Corporate Affairs

Head of Corporate Affairs, Mr. Charles Wordey, National Investment Bank (NIB), has reiterated the bank's resolve to continue providing support to the underprivileged and needy in our society as this is one of the cardinal values of the bank.

He was speaking at an event when the bank donated an amount of GH₵30,000.00) to cover the cost of surgery, physiotherapy and medical expenses at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital for a Junior High School graduate, Miss Patience Addo.

The 16-year-old has been diagnosed of tumour in the spine and needed urgent corrective surgery to restore her health.

Miss Addo's plight was brought to the attention of NIB by Global Outreach Consortium (a non-governmental organisation focused on the delivery of advanced medical care to the underprivileged through collaboration).

Mr.Wordey who donated the cheque on behalf of the bank entreated the bank's customers to keep faith with NIB to enable it reach out a lot more to the needy.

The bank Mr. Wordey said was touched to make a difference in her life as part of its corporate social initiatives.

Receiving the cheque on behalf of her daughter, Madam Rose Biney expressed delight at the gesture saying, "Hope was practically lost when almost everybody the family contacted turned their backs on us. We thought Patience would never get the money for the surgery but thanks to NIB, we now have hope."