17 August 2018

Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Ghana: NIB Will Continue to Support the Needy - Head of Corporate Affairs

Tagged:

Related Topics

Head of Corporate Affairs, Mr. Charles Wordey, National Investment Bank (NIB), has reiterated the bank's resolve to continue providing support to the underprivileged and needy in our society as this is one of the cardinal values of the bank.

He was speaking at an event when the bank donated an amount of GH₵30,000.00) to cover the cost of surgery, physiotherapy and medical expenses at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital for a Junior High School graduate, Miss Patience Addo.

The 16-year-old has been diagnosed of tumour in the spine and needed urgent corrective surgery to restore her health.

Miss Addo's plight was brought to the attention of NIB by Global Outreach Consortium (a non-governmental organisation focused on the delivery of advanced medical care to the underprivileged through collaboration).

Mr.Wordey who donated the cheque on behalf of the bank entreated the bank's customers to keep faith with NIB to enable it reach out a lot more to the needy.

The bank Mr. Wordey said was touched to make a difference in her life as part of its corporate social initiatives.

Receiving the cheque on behalf of her daughter, Madam Rose Biney expressed delight at the gesture saying, "Hope was practically lost when almost everybody the family contacted turned their backs on us. We thought Patience would never get the money for the surgery but thanks to NIB, we now have hope."

Ghana

President of Ghana Launches Africa-Wide Award Promoting Innovation for SDGs

The President of Ghana and Co-Chair of the Group of Eminent Advocates for the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Nana… Read more »

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.