Malawi Boxing Body Appeals for Chilemba Support

The Malawi Professional Boxing Control Board (MPBCB) has asked the boxing fraternity in the country to continue supporting South African based Malawian boxer Isaac 'Golden Boy' Chilemba despite his recent defeat to Russian Dimitry Bivol.

Chilemba who is the reigning champion for World Boxing Association (WBA) challenged Bivol for the WBC belt in a fight that took place last Saturday at Atlantic City in the United States of America in a and ended in favour of the Russian.

In an interview with Nyasa Times, MPBCB Spokesperson, Frank Chibisa, said despite Chilemba's loss there are still some valid reasons that Malawians need to be proud of Chilemba one of them being the fact that he is a reigning world champion.

Chibisa added that,Chilemba is still recognized as the best amongst African top boxers and in the world and his recent defeat should not make his fans and Malawians be worried or disappointed.

"Yes, he lost the bout but we should also know that he did not lose to a mere boxer. Any loss brings pain but as a board we are not shaken because he's still a champion," said Chibisa.

He further said that unlike other sporting disciplines, Malawi boxing has made strides in world stages including the recent women's Commonwealth belt won by Anisha Bashir.

In November 2016 Chilemba underwent an arm surgery which he sustained while fighting Ukrainian Oleksandr Gvozdyk.

He returned to the ring earlier this year and managed to beat Blake Caparello of Australia in March.