Malawi: Mutharika Pledges to Boost Infrastructure Development in Malawi 'Not Inflammatory Politics'

President Peter Mutharika has disclosed that government will continue with developments projects in the country and promised the construction of Chikangawa-Nkhata Bay Road.

He was speaking Thursday at Chintheche in Nkhata Bay District during a whistle stop tour on his way from Northern Region to Lilongwe from Mzuzu.

The earmarked road starts from around Thungwa on the Lilongwe-Mzuzu M1 Road and connects to the Nkhata Bay-Salima M5 Road at Chintheche.

He, therefore, asked the people to vote for Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) for it to continue implementing various development projects it has started as it has not accomplished them.

The President said the party is half way with its development initiatives, therefore, it should be given another term to accomplish them.

"We will continue constructing roads, schools, community colleges, hospitals and the rural electrification programme.

"For this to happen, there is need for you to vote for DPP Government in 2019 so that by 2024 we should finish the development projects," he said.

Mutharika mentioned Mzuzu-Nkhata Bay, Livingstonia-Njakwa, Karonga-Songwe, Rumphi-Nyika and Nthalire-Chitipa as some of the road projects his government has and is to implement.

He thanked the people of Nkhata Bay for standing with the DPP when the party lost its founder, former President Bingu Wa Mutharika.

The President disclosed that, so far, there are 290 development projects being implemented in various areas in the country.

Mutharika said there some people who are ptactising what he called "inflammatory politics" because they have no issues.

In his remarks, Traditional Authority Malanda of Nkhata Bay thanked the President for various development initiatives in the district such as the Mzuzu-Nkhata Bay Road, a modern market and a bus depot.

He said the construction of the Mzuzu-Nkhata Bay Road has eased mobility as now it takes people about 30 minutes to travel to Mzuzu, unlike in the past where it was taking them two hours.

Mutharika was on his way from Mzuzu to Lilongwe via the M5 Lakeshore Road.