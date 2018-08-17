Malawi: Mutharika to Open Tukombo Community College

People of Tukombo in Nkhata Bay south can now afford a smile as President Peter Mutharika has assured them that he will soon open a community college in the area.

Speaking Thursday at Tukombo Trading Centre during a whistle stop tour, Mutharika said construction of the college was almost complete.

"The community college here at Tukombo will help the youths in this area acquire skills which will make them find employment," Mutharika said.

The President then promised the people of continued development activities in the northern region once he is given the second mandate in the forthcoming May 2019 Tripartite Elections.

"We will continue with the development programs we have started. We are half way with the development activities; so, vote for us to finish what we have already started," he said.

Mutharika further said his government is going to electrify 70 trading centers in the region under Malawi Rural Electrification Program phase 8 (MAREP 8).

"Under MAREP 8 we are going to electrify 70 trading centers in the Northern region," he said

Bwelero area in Traditional Authority (TA) Mankhambira and Mdyaka area in Sub TA Fukamalaza are some of the areas earmarked for the electrification programme.

Mutharika was on his way to Lilongwe via the M5 Lakeshore road from Mzuzu where he went to fulfil a number of engagements since last Saturday.