17 August 2018

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Govt Seals Deal With Private Firm to Manage State Forests

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Collins Mwai

Under the terms of the agreement, Sawmill East Africa will have rights to exploit the forests, produce furniture and other products as well as replant the forests.

Government has entered an agreement with a private firm, Sawmill East Africa, allowing the latter to harvest and manage four state forests.

The concession agreement was signed this morning between the government through Rwanda Development Board, The Ministry of Land and Forestry and Sawmill East Africa.

The agreement was approved by cabinet in July this year.

Under the terms of the agreement, the firm will have rights to exploit the forests, produce furniture and other products as well as replant the forests.

The firm will have rights to manage, exploit and replant 4 forests in southern part of the country in Rusizi, Muhanga and Huye.

Rwanda Development Board Chief Operating Officer, Emmanuel Hategeka, told The New Times that the deal is set to see ideal use of forest resources in reducing imports of wood products and furniture into the country.

In addition to exploiting the forest, the firm will be tasked to replant trees.

Sawmill East Africa says it has specialty in processing and sale of various types of wood and wood products with prior experience from Europe.

The firm's Chief Executive Agnis Magelinskas said that their factory is currently under construction at Rwamagana Industrial Park and is scheduled for completion by end October 2018.

The firm is set to create about 400 jobs in the first year.

The initial investments of the firm and the projected output remain undisclosed.

Rwanda

Govt Suspends 57 Schools in Fresh Crackdown

The Ministry of Education has suspended, for a week, 57 public schools, citing failure to meet the basic requirements… Read more »

Read the original article on New Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.