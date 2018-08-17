NATIONAL Under-17 football team, Serengeti Boys whitewashed Sudan 5-0 in their yesterday's CECAFA Under-17 AFCON Zonal Qualifiers game at the National Stadium in Dar es SalaamDeadly striking duo, Kelvin John and Agiri Ngoda each scored a brace as Sudan goalkeeper, Omar Youssef scored an own goal as Serengeti Boys registered back to back victory in the qualifiers.

The victory saw Serengeti Boys cruising into the semifinals stage of the qualifiers. In their opening match, Serengeti Boys registered a 2-1 victory over Burundi at the same venue on Saturday. John and Ngoda were on target for Serengeti Boys, while Nibikora Arthur scored for Burundi.

In the yesterday's encounter, Serengeti Boys ought to have scored even ten goals but they saw three goals being disallowed, while also hitting the post three times. Serengeti Boys are packed in group A together with Rwanda, Burundi, Somalia and Sudan, while group B consist of Uganda, Kenya, Ethiopia, South Sudan and Djibouti.

Oscar Milambo charges who have already qualified for the next year's Africa Youth Championship (AYC) finals to be hosted in the country for the first time are using the unfolding contest as a rehearsal field hence an added advantage to them.

It was a perfect start for the home boys, pinning their opponents in their own domain and missed several clear cut chances in the early opening exchanges. No wonder they took the lead after just ten minutes, when Edson Mshirakanda's shot was pushed by goalkeeper Omar Youssef into his own nets.

They continued to push forward for more goals but the opening half closed with slim 1-0 win but Serengeti Boys were a dominant side, managing nine shots out of which seven were on target. After the break, Serengeti Boys did not pull their legs off the gas and in the 46th Kelvin John netted the second.

The impressive striker charged into the box and unleashed a blistering low shot which sailed direct into the net. Then Ngoda's shot in the 51st minute came off the cross bar. In the 53rd minute, Serengeti Boys won a spot kick after a defender was adjudged to have handled the ball in the box.

Salum Lupepo stepped up but his shot was parried off by keeper. After an hour mark, John netted the third, after outpacing defenders to power home past keeper. It was his third goal of the campaign, having scored one in a win over Burundi.

In the 72nd minute Ngoda pounced on to net the fourth. Kelvin John latched onto a long pass, turned around his marker and fired a shot that came off a goalkeeper, and Ngoda slid in to tap home. For Ngoda it was his second goal of the campaign.

The Boys stepped up their brilliant display with pace quality and creativity that was too much for Sudan to handle. In the 79th minute, Ngoda grabbed his brace and fifth for Serengeti Boys. It was yet another slick display for Milambo lads as Serengeti Boys goalkeeper, Shaban Kimwaga was almost a spectator in the match.

Last time Serengeti Boys lost a match was against Niger, where they lost 1-0 in 2017 AYC finals in Equatorial Guinea in May last year This year's Zonal Qualifiers are being staged at two venues namely the National Stadium and Azam Complex Stadium in Dar es Salaam respectively.