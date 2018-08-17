Tanzania Static in FIFA Rankings

DESPITE being out of action for couple of months, Tanzania has remained static in the latest FIFA rankings released in Zurich, Switzerland yesterday. The latest rankings come from the new formula that was approved last June by the World football governing body council.

This new formula, which was approved by the FIFA Council in June after a lengthy period of testing, relies on adding/subtracting points won or lost for a game to/from the previous point totals rather than averaging game points over a given time period as in the previous version of the Ranking.

The changes, of which there are several, include the fact that inactive teams now preserve their point totals, with no devaluation of older games. Points are dropped, however, from losing or drawing against weaker opposition, with the only exception to this rule matches in knockout rounds of major competitions such as the FIFA World Cup.

Taifa Stars currently under new Nigerian tactician, Emmanuel Amunike, is settled at the 140th position, which they held in the previous rankings. Stars are also placed 39th on the continent. Stars next opponent in the 2019 Africa Nations Cup (AFCON) qualifier, Uganda Cranes also remained static in the latest rankings, settling 82nd but remained the top ranked in CECAFA region.

The Cranes are placed 17th in Africa. Stars and Cranes will face of in Group L of the AFCON qualifier at the Nelson Mandela (Namboole) Stadium in Kampala, Uganda on September 9th this year. Elsewhere, other Taifa Stars' 2019 AFCON opponents Cape Verde rose a place to 64th (9th in Africa), while Lesotho are 146th after improving by a slot.

Kenya also stay put at 112nd in the world and 27th in Africa. Sudan are placed 128th, while Rwanda occupy 136th place. Other CECAFA members Burundi are placed 148, Ethiopia (151), South Sudan (156), Djibouti (197), while Eritrea and Somalia are tied on the 206 globally are also tied at the bottom of the CECAFA member states listing.

Tunisia remains top of the rankings in Africa as they are positioned 24th globally despite dropping by three places. Senegal moved up to second after improving by three places and are tied with Tunisia at the top of Africa's rankings.

Globally the new World Champions, France are World's number one after improving by six slots. France have taken over top spot from Belgium after winning the tournament for the second time. Belgium dropped to second while Brazil are now third.

World Cup finalists Croatia are among the biggest movers after improving by 16 places and are placed in the 4th slot which is their joint-highest ranking of all time. Uruguay are fifth after rising by nine slots and England are now sixth and this has been contributed to the England's success in the 2018 World Cup finals in Russia after reaching the semi-finals.

This is England's highest ranking since 2011. France climbed to the summit of a much-changed FIFA World ranking in the first edition of the global ladder since a new ranking formula took effect and Les Bleus became world champions. The next World Ranking will be released on September 20th this year.