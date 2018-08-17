Tanzania: Mwanza RC to Grace Rock City Marathon

ROCK City Marathon tremor has begun to rock Lake Zone regions two weeks before the official registration begins countrywide on September 1. To colour brightly the event's launch, Mwanza Regional Commissioner, John Mongela will be the first to register and officiate the registration process.

The 9th edition of Rock City Marathon will be staged on October 28, starting and ending at CCM Kirumba Stadium in the heart of Mwanza city. According to Zenno Ngowi, the chairman of the event's organising committee from Capital Plus said the regional commissioner who open the registration process for the Lake Zone runners.

They runners are expected to represent Geita, Kagera, Mara, Mwanza, Shinyanga and Simiyu regions. "Registration process will be officially opened on September 1st in the various areas of Mwanza city like Igoma, Buzuruga, Airport Mwanza, Rock City Mall, Saint Augustine University of Tanzania(SAUT), Nyegezi Stand, Mwanza Hotel, Nyamagana Stadium and Nyakato.

Adding; athletics association's offices in Geita, Simiyu and Shinyanga will be also involved in the whole registration process. "We have increased a number of registration centres countrywide. In Dar es Salaam there are Mlimani City Vodashop, Vodacom Tower along Bagamoyo road, Masaki Vodashop and Vodashop Arusha," he explained.

He said for many years, Rock City has also served well as an event that promote tourism and tourist attractions found across the Lake Zone regions. He said the 9th edition has appealed a good number of sponsors and well-wishers whom he named as Puma Energy Tanzania, Tiper, Vodacom, NMB Tawa, Tanapa, TTB, NSSF, Gold Crest, New Mwanza Hotel and CF Hospital.

Others are CocaCola, Metro Fm, Ef Outdoor, Tonito , Kk Security, Belmont Fairmount Hotel, Bigie Customs and Global Link. The registration, according to Ngowi will involve runners who will compete for 42km full marathon for both men and ladies categories, 21km half Marathon the both sexes and as well the 5km Fun race for corporate and the 3km race special for the senior runners aged over 55 years.