17 August 2018

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Breaking News - Trapped Artisanal Miner Dies After Five Days in Mine

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Blessings Chidakwa in Kadoma

An artisanal miner who had been trapped alive for about five days, was crushed to death on Thursday night while authorities were battling to save his life.

The deceased had been trapped in a shaft at Pamuhacha mine close to Pickstone Mine since last Sunday.

Chegutu District Admnistrator Mr Tariro Tomu confirmed the death.

"I received a death report last night (Thursday) from a relative of a miner who was trapped in a collapsed mine at Pamuhacha from Sunday,

"Efforts to retrieve him alive have proved to be futile as he is said to have been crushed by a stone and died around 10pm yesterday."

The sad incident comes at a time when the Mining authorities, police and officials from the Environment Management Authority had spent days battling to save the artisanal miner alive.

More to follow...

Zimbabwe

Electoral Commission Says Chamisa Petition is Not Valid

MDC Alliance presidential election candidate Nelson Chamisa's petition seeking to overturn the results of last month's… Read more »

Read the original article on The Herald.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.