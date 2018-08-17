Zimbabwe: SA Legal Heavyweights Land in Harare in Court Bid to Challenge Mnangagwa's Win

analysis

South African legal heavyweights, advocates Dali Mpofu and Tembeka Ngcukaitobi, have touched down in Harare to prepare for a case that could see Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa's election victory overturned.

Two of South Africa's most high-profile counsel will star on the Zimbabwean opposition MDC Alliance's legal team in a court drama set to challenge President Emmerson Mnangagwa's election win.

The case was set down this week to be heard on Wednesday, 22 August, despite previous reported claims by the ruling Zanu-PF that the opposition had submitted their papers too late and that they had followed the wrong procedure.

Advocates Tembeka Ngcukaitobi and Dali Mpofu, who have acted in high-profile cases for opposition parties taking on the government in South Africa before, touched down in Harare just before noon on Friday, where they will be preparing for Wednesday's case with three other counsels and a team of lawyers.

They are expected to argue that the Zimbabwe's 30 July poll was rigged in a number of ways and that that it wasn't free and fair because, among others factors, the...