17 August 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

Zimbabwe: SA Legal Heavyweights Land in Harare in Court Bid to Challenge Mnangagwa's Win

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis By Carien Du Plessis

South African legal heavyweights, advocates Dali Mpofu and Tembeka Ngcukaitobi, have touched down in Harare to prepare for a case that could see Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa's election victory overturned.

Two of South Africa's most high-profile counsel will star on the Zimbabwean opposition MDC Alliance's legal team in a court drama set to challenge President Emmerson Mnangagwa's election win.

The case was set down this week to be heard on Wednesday, 22 August, despite previous reported claims by the ruling Zanu-PF that the opposition had submitted their papers too late and that they had followed the wrong procedure.

Advocates Tembeka Ngcukaitobi and Dali Mpofu, who have acted in high-profile cases for opposition parties taking on the government in South Africa before, touched down in Harare just before noon on Friday, where they will be preparing for Wednesday's case with three other counsels and a team of lawyers.

They are expected to argue that the Zimbabwe's 30 July poll was rigged in a number of ways and that that it wasn't free and fair because, among others factors, the...

Zimbabwe

Electoral Commission Says Chamisa Petition is Not Valid

MDC Alliance presidential election candidate Nelson Chamisa's petition seeking to overturn the results of last month's… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.