17 August 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Fudging, Obfuscation and Misdirection Hobble the Route to the Nitty-Gritty of Expropriation

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis By Marianne Merten

The expropriation without compensation debate, and parliamentary public hearings on a constitutional amendment for this, have shone a harsh spotlight on 24 years of land reform failures in democratic South Africa. With the approaching 2019 elections, and under pressure from the deftly mobilising EFF, the governing ANC not only has confused issues, but also revealed it has no new thinking in the pipeline.

If the parliamentary public hearings have shown anything, it is that the failure to ensure equitable access to land by black South Africans and secure tenure rights has left a lingering and festering pain for millions of citizens.

In 34 public hearings, across nine provinces over six weeks, Parliament's constitutional review committee heard of flailing land reform that has let down both small-scale and emerging commercial farmers, restitution ensnared in red tape for two decades, redistribution that left beneficiaries without support on the newly allocated land - and lack of tenure security, be it in communal areas, or for farmworkers and labour tenants on farms.

Expropriation without compensation emerged as synonymous with redress. The EFF had successfully mobilised...

South Africa

Land Expropriation - 'This Is the Information We Have' - Rural Development Department

Government does not have a list it is using to target farmers but does have details of farms and their owners it has… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.