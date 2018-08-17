South Africa: Fudging, Obfuscation and Misdirection Hobble the Route to the Nitty-Gritty of Expropriation

analysis

The expropriation without compensation debate, and parliamentary public hearings on a constitutional amendment for this, have shone a harsh spotlight on 24 years of land reform failures in democratic South Africa. With the approaching 2019 elections, and under pressure from the deftly mobilising EFF, the governing ANC not only has confused issues, but also revealed it has no new thinking in the pipeline.

If the parliamentary public hearings have shown anything, it is that the failure to ensure equitable access to land by black South Africans and secure tenure rights has left a lingering and festering pain for millions of citizens.

In 34 public hearings, across nine provinces over six weeks, Parliament's constitutional review committee heard of flailing land reform that has let down both small-scale and emerging commercial farmers, restitution ensnared in red tape for two decades, redistribution that left beneficiaries without support on the newly allocated land - and lack of tenure security, be it in communal areas, or for farmworkers and labour tenants on farms.

Expropriation without compensation emerged as synonymous with redress. The EFF had successfully mobilised...