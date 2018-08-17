17 August 2018

Malawi: Woman, 18, Hangs Self After Hubby Accuses Her of Extramarital Affairs

By Vincent Khonje

Kasungu, August 17,2018. Police in Kasungu have advised the general public to seek counseling from relevant authorities whenever they are hurt instead of commiting suicide.

Th advice follows an incident where an 18- year- old woman, identified as Joyce Nyirenda, committed suicide by hanging herself to a tree after misunderstanding with her husband who was accusing her of having an extra marital affair.

The husband to the deceased stays in South Africa where he has been for some years.

According to Kasungu police Deputy Public Relations Officer, Harry Namwaza, the husband recently returned to Malawi to see his family.

While in the country, he was reportedly informed by his young brother that the wife was having a love affair with another man, adding that the secret lover had bought her two underwears.

Namwaza said this did not go down well with the husband who demanded that his wife surrenders the alleged underwears to him so that he could tender them as evidence since he wanted to take the matter to court.

The police publicist said on August 13 in the evening, the husband went to burn bricks and he spent the whole night there.

Upon returning home, the husband was surprised to find out that his wife was nowhere to be seen and he later found her hanging in a tree about five metres behind their house.

The deceased hailed from Luziwa Village in Traditional Authority Kaluluma in Kasungu District.

