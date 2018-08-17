17 August 2018

Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)

Malawi: Man Commits Suicide Over Debt in Chiradzulu

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Linda Likomwa

Chiradzulu, August 17, 2018. A 38 year old man on Wednesday hanged himself in a maize field over unpaid debt.

Chiradzulu Police Public Relations Officer (PRO), Yohane Tasowana confirmed the incident to Malawi News Agency (Mana) Friday.

"Willard Batani collected debt from a businessman some months ago and the money had been accumulating with interests for not being settled at an agreed time and he promised to pay this month," said Tasowana.

The police said that on 14 August, the deceased had a quarrel with his wife in which she urged him to pay back the money he owed village bank and the business man.

"After the quarrel and realizing that he had no cash available to settle all the bills, the deceased left his home around 6 O'clock in the evening of Wednesday and did not come back.

"The body was found hanging on a Mango Tree by children who went to catch grasshoppers," Tasowana said.

According to Tasowana, an officer from Thumbwe Police Unit immediately visited the scene and took the body to Thumbwe Health Centre where postmortem results showed that his death was due to suffocation.

The deceased hailed from Chanje Village, Traditional Authority Kadewere in the district.

Malawi

Kyungu Commends Karonga District Hospital Staff for Saving Lives

Karonga, August 17, 2018.Paramount Chief Kyungu of Chitipa and Karonga has commended Karonga District Hospital staff for… Read more »

Read the original article on Malawi News Agency.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Malawi News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.