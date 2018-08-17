Ethiopia: Economic Growth Vis-a-Vis Youth Employment

Hosting hundred and plus million people with the majority of young population makes industrialization a must-do task for Ethiopia than a mere option.

The youths are asset if offered with the right opportunities and sound socio-economic policies. And if ignored, the result is obvious--destruction.

John Podesta in his article published in The Guardian on July 2013 went on to grab readers' attention with his headline: 'Relentlessly high youth unemployment is a global time bomb.'

Estimations show that the youth in Ethiopia makes up the largest slice, 70 percent, of the total population. And the transformation aspiration of the country depends on the skills, knowledge and attitude of this important segment of the society. The more the investment in the youths, the better the results will be.

Let us drop additional figure to understand it better. Total unempl oyment, according to the Growth and Transformation Plan II, stands at a baseline rate of 4.1 percent. And the country laid goals to reduce it to 3.5 percent.

This can come true and sustainable with increased focus on industr ialization.

The (GTP II) the government has been implementing is geared to help the youth to screate jobs while the industrialization efforts absorb as many youth as possible. The government is hugely investing in industrial parks that could offer both domestic and foreign investors with the required infrastructure and services under the same roof.

Bole-Lemi, Addis Industrial Village, Kilinto and Hawassa industrial parks are operational with most of them focusing on export products. Hawassa industrial park for instance has attracted internationally acclaimed companies such as PVH, one of the largest apparel companies in the world.

On August 13, Prime Minister Abiy visited operational Industrial Park (IP) in Dukem (EIP), new IP in Jimma and coffee forests around Jimma and Bonga. The aim, according to the Prime Minister's Chief of Staff Fitsum Arega's tweet, is to encourage and support investors who seek to create real value.

The premier's attention to the private sector is pivotal for it encourages more domestic and foreign investors to tap the opportunity created and being created in the country. The industrial parks ease hassling to investors. They could get quick returns out of their investment. More importantly, the unemployed youth will not only get employed they will also acquire new skills, work and organizational culture.

As researches suggest, the manufacturing industry is a base to sustainable employment. That is why the government has attached increasing priority to the sector. Yet, private domestic and foreign participation have to fully be tapped.

Not few domestic investors, for instance, abuse the benefit packages of the government. Their investment license and other relating permits have become green light from them to illegally involve in import-export businesses. The government has to identify such "investors" and take appropriate measures.

The root cause of such short-lived ambitions is that most investments require hard toil and returns are rather slower. Of course, readiness to overcome the ups and downs demands the investors' high integrity and vision. This shows that ardent works are awaiting all concerned bodies to raise the awareness of domestic investors. Unless they involve in job creation efforts, their business is prone to destruction--as already said; unemployed youth is a time bomb.

Still, the industrial parks are good solutions to domestic investors as the parks are provided with adequate basic infrastructure, returns are in short distance.

Regarding foreign investors, what is most important at this juncture is that improving the services sector. Bureaucratic hurdles have to be cleared. Corrupt officials that have developed parasitic relations with investors should no more get tolerated.

Above all, sustainable and profitable investment cannot come about without reliable peace and security. Despite government's responsibility to ensure these, the youth in particular is duty bound in protecting investment infrastructure and investment pillars.

In addition to job creation, companies need to focus also on undoing their corporate social responsibility--additional license to a sustainable business with symbiotic relations among community.

On top of this, regulating the Small and Micro Enterprises (SMEs) which help the youths create own jobs is a task worth including in the priority list. It is not only organizing the youths in SMEs, the usual gangrene, and corruption, is said to have infected the sector. In some places, manufacturing sheds are said to be private holdings of few individuals--pertinent bodies has to investigate and take appropriate legal measures.

UN.Org population information resources states that the "population of Ethiopia in 1900 was estimated at 11.8 million. It took 60 years for this to double to 23.6 million in 1960. It took only 28 years for the population in 1960 to double to 47.3 million in 1988." And it adds that in normal conditions the population may grow at the rate of 3.1 percent. Estimations show that the current population figure well surpasses hundred-million. This tells, if not warn, us that we have to work hard like no other time to turn our population, the youths in particularly, to productive asset.