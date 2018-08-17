Ethiopia: Human Right Organizations Form Consortium * Consortium Calls On Govt to Ensure Rule of Law

Consortium of Ethiopian Rights Organizations was officially launched yesterday after getting registered by the Charities and Societies Agency on March 2018.

The Consortium is formed by Human Right Council, Vision Ethiopia Congress for Democracy, Advocate Ethiopia, Developmental Justice National Association and Sara-Justice from All Women Association.

Speaking at the launching ceremony, Consortium Board member Jima Dilobo said that promoting and protecting human rights are not only the sole responsibility of those in power but also of the people and civic associations.

"Consortium is established to serve as a platform for working on human rights and democratic governance besides facilitating and building the capacity of member organizations."

He said the Consortium remains optimistic in that the new charities and societies proclamation which is on the drafting stage would unchain human right organizations beset by the existing one.

Indicating the need for building the self regulatory capacities of the civic and charities association, he stated that the Consortium would work to improve the ethical and code of conducts of the member associations he added.

The Consortium would also support the resource mobilization works of its member organizations and coordinate engagements with international organizations donors while advocating for enabling environment.

It was noted that other organizations working on human rights can join the Consortium once they meet requirements.

The Consortium also called on the government to ensure rule of law in the country to stop killings and the displacement of people.

"The country is caught between hopes and despairs. While reforms are being made the killing and mayhem of people have continued in different parts of the country. The government must work to stop the horrific acts of human right abuses by the mob and militant groups for peace to be restored," said Consortium Executive Director Mesud Gebeyehu