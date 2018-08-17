17 August 2018

The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Ethio-Eritrea Cultural Conference Being Held Today

By Yohanes Jemaneh

A cultural conference that would exhibit the Ethiopian and Eritrean cultural and artistic works is being held today here, Ethiopian Cultural Center disclosed.

Approached by The Ethiopian Herald, Center Public and International Relations Director Seble Abebe said that the conference would help strengthen the historic and diplomatic ties that have been normalized in recent days.

The occasion mainly intends to strengthen the people-to-people relations through identifying cultural similarities and differences among the two nations, she added.

As to her, also would help to suggest mechanisms of further cooperation on cultural development sphere.

Various papers revolving around the two peoples historic and cultural similarities would be presented and discuss.

Similarly, the artistic affiliations of the nations also would be reflected on the occasion and art gallery which exhibits the artifacts and other art pieces is also part of the conference, she stated.

On the occasion, various cultural groups and ambassa- dors as well as representtives from Horn countries are expected to part take in the conferrence, she noted.

According to her, additional cultural programs that give emphasis on the historical relations of the two sisterly peoples would take place in both countries.

Ethiopia

