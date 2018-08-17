Ethiopia: Countering Rising Contents of Digital Hate Speech

With the expansion of social media and heated political debate on national issues, the contents of hate speech and tribalism/racism are arguably on the rise which some experts advice for serious measures and more stricter legislations to contain the unprecedented damage these may result in.

Media Diversity Director at the Office of Government Communication Affairs, Tamirat Dejene, says hate speech and defamation are prohibited in the FDRE Constitution and UN declarations to which the country did not aggressively toil on. But some try to label the government's action to limit hate speech as against Constitution, he adds.

In fact, the Constitution gives more right to freedom of speech while the mass media proclamation also prohibits hate speech and defamation. "The question is how to examine the gray area between freedom of speech and hate speech. Making Verbal or written hate speech is unacceptable in the country."

The government understands that hate speech results in grave consequences and in some instances misleading statements or provocative information have already triggered violence and loss of lives. Out of ignorance, some people inject hate in the social media whose impacts could be severe. The government is trying to look into the matter seriously, Tamirat adds.

"Reckless people do make hate speech or derogatory statements based on ethnic or religious lines. This is very dangerous to the peace and unity of the country. What the government is trying to do is to bring the issue to the fore in discussions and forums."

According to Tamirat, the government advocates for the dissemination of good speech contents to counter hate speech. It stresses the need to a message of unity and reconciliations where it encourages communicators and bloggers to send positive energy into the social media platforms.

The government is considering strict legislation to combat hate speech and digital racisms, he adds.

For his part, Transparency Ethiopia Executive Director, Samuel Kassahun, stresses that hate speech is getting worse with the expansion and unlimited access to social media.

Social media platforms are not only the channels but the very cause of hate speech is also tied with unethical behaviors and moral loss and sometimes reflection of the political crisis, he underscores.

Those who preach hate speech are those who only see gloomy parts of lives, he says, adding that it is the social and political landscape and parenting style which determine the contents of social media.

"The government has not done enough to preserve the positive asset and value of the society. Ethics and civics educations have not been effective. Besides, learning and religious institutions have played little role in promoting ethics and morale. These factors have resulted in increasing hate speech and racist remarks in social media platforms."

He also says that everyone needs to examine his/her parenting style and fight cultural imperialism and sort out harmful cultural values.

The politicians and activists should not fuel crisis and create fertile grounds for hate speech.

"We should not be a stooge for hate speech and racism."

There must be limit to access to TV programs or social media platforms that aggravate immoral acts, he adds.

People misuse and weaponize social media for attacking others, he notes, explaining the rationale behind limiting the accessibility of such platforms.

"Countering hate speech requires different interventions. One is to promote community conversations and the other one is to put in place strict legislation that bans such activities. Penalties, prohibitions and restrictions should apply to hate speech."

For Journalism and Communication Department Head at University of Gondar, Mustefa Worku, social media is serving as main information source where everyone can easily send and receive information on social media. But one of the major drawbacks of the platforms is credibility.

The usage of social media in our community is just at its infancy, according to him. "Unfortunately bad news travels faster than those good ones. Bad news circulates 70 times fast than good news. Even worse, in our context the users do not verify information but rather instantly share with others."

With opportunity comes responsibility, he underlines.

The media should sensitize the people on how to positively use social media platforms, he recommends. Once the people are sensitized, the government can consider legislations in countering the problem, he adds.

"One of the downside of social media is that it cannot easily be monitored. For the time being the best approach would be raising public awareness on the use of social media."

Stipulating legislations would prove counterproductive in terms of freedom of speech while it is at early stage, he indicates.

A research by Jona Aðalheiður et al entitled: Hate speech: An overview and recommendation for combating it wrote that relevant national legislations also applies to racist xenophobic and blasphemy and prosecute those responsible for this offense.

The writers urge countries to take action against websites and propaganda disseminated via the internet for it is difficult since the users and administrators can be anywhere in the world. It also recommends that Internet service providers and companies providing material for dissemination on the Internet to adopt and follow ethical guidelines and cooperate.

"The role of media in countering hate speech through the dissemination of factual information is irreplaceable. The media can, therefore, be a double edged sword. In one hand it fights hate speech and prejudice. It helps to promote human rights and empower community, on the other."