17 August 2018

The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: ERCA Implements New Customs Management System

Tagged:

Related Topics

Ethiopian Revenues and Customs Authority (ERCA) introduced new electronic Customs Management System (CMS), which would help to comply with international custom standards.

Briefing journalists, CMS Project Manager Ababu Emiru said that the system is implemented through EU funded project to design, customize and deploy a custom management system on all ERCA's operational stations.

The new system, which replaces the existing Automated System for Customs & Data (ASYCUDA++), fully started its operation at coordinating office in Djibouti, Galaffi, Mile, Adama, Mojo, East Industry Park, Gelan, Addis Ababa-Kality and Bole-Lemi Industrial Park, he pointed out.

Moreover, CMS will also partially be implemented at Moyale and Metema Yohannes Customs Stations, the Project Manager added.

According to him, the newly introduced CMS expected to fill the gaps that have been identified at the existing ASYCUDA++ through applying an intelligent risk management system.

Besides, CMS will provide transparency in business transactions, promote predictable, fast economical and clearance operations, he said.

The system uses modern software developing system which makes the system easy to accommodate itself with variable operations changing with times and inculcate new and improved functionalities, he noted.

Ababu indicated that ERCA has a plan to complete the implementation of the system to regional branches on October, 2018.

Ethiopia

Adding Alternatives in Ports' Menu

Since Ethiopia extended olive branch to Eritrea, there have been immediate and positive developments between the two… Read more »

Read the original article on Ethiopian Herald.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Ethiopian Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.