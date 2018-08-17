Ethiopia: ERCA Implements New Customs Management System

Ethiopian Revenues and Customs Authority (ERCA) introduced new electronic Customs Management System (CMS), which would help to comply with international custom standards.

Briefing journalists, CMS Project Manager Ababu Emiru said that the system is implemented through EU funded project to design, customize and deploy a custom management system on all ERCA's operational stations.

The new system, which replaces the existing Automated System for Customs & Data (ASYCUDA++), fully started its operation at coordinating office in Djibouti, Galaffi, Mile, Adama, Mojo, East Industry Park, Gelan, Addis Ababa-Kality and Bole-Lemi Industrial Park, he pointed out.

Moreover, CMS will also partially be implemented at Moyale and Metema Yohannes Customs Stations, the Project Manager added.

According to him, the newly introduced CMS expected to fill the gaps that have been identified at the existing ASYCUDA++ through applying an intelligent risk management system.

Besides, CMS will provide transparency in business transactions, promote predictable, fast economical and clearance operations, he said.

The system uses modern software developing system which makes the system easy to accommodate itself with variable operations changing with times and inculcate new and improved functionalities, he noted.

Ababu indicated that ERCA has a plan to complete the implementation of the system to regional branches on October, 2018.