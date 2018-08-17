Ethiopia: Chamber's Study Reveals Private Sector's Hurdles

Ethiopian Chamber of Commerce and Sectoral Associations on Wednesday presented a research work aimed at expanding the private sector's economic roles through tackling bad governance.

The research work has taken 13 Ethiopian towns as sample to grasp the level of governance relating problems and the subsequent impact on the private sector, Chamber President Eng. Melaku Ezezew said at the event.

According to the finding of the research menaces that have to do with tax administration, infrastructural supply, corruption and procurement administration, among others, have been the major bottlenecks to the expansion and growth of the private sector.

In addition, challenges like foreign currency shortage, lack of availability of investment land have also been hurdles the sector has been facing.

The research also identified misconducts of employees in the government sector which has frustrated the sector's performance.

Participant at the forum and Lecturer at School of Law with the Addis Ababa University Dr. Mesenbet Assefa also indicated that the problems should get a quick fix and policy makers ought to employ the finding to devise relevant solution.

Participates drawn from Addis Ababa University, different private Universities Banks, and members of the business community attended the forum.