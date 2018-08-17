Southern Africa: Mnangagwa in Namibia for SADC Meeting - Minister Says Election Row Not On Agenda

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa is in Windhoek, Namibia for a heads of states meeting for the regional SADC grouping.

The Zimbabwean leader arrived in the Nambian capital on Thursday accompanied by cabinet ministers Patrick Chinamasa (finance), Sibusiso Moyo (foreign affairs) and Mike Bimha (industry and commerce).

Commenting on the meeting, Mnangagwa's official Twitter account said,

An honour to be in Namibia representing the new Zimbabwe at the 38th SADC Summit. We will discuss and debate, and we will listen! pic.twitter.com/Oco57XAfVz

- President of Zimbabwe (@edmnangagwa) August 16, 2018

The trip comes at a time the Zanu PF leader's re-election is being challenged at the Constitutional Court.

MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa wants the election result set aside, arguing that the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) rigged the vote in favour of the incumbent.

Meanwhile, while the opposition has appealed for regional intervention after six people were killed in post-election violence that rocked Harare, foreign affairs minister Moyo said Zimbabwe was not on the agenda in Windhoek.

"We took the opportunity to update Sadc of the elections which took place in Zimbabwe which were successful," said Moyo who travelled to Namibia ahead of Mnangagwa.

"Zimbabwe is not on the agenda. In fact, this has been an unprecedented kind of election which was peaceful, fair and transparent except for futuristic issues."

Meanwhile, vice president Constantino Chiwenga will act in Mnangagwa stead while the latter attends the two-day SADC meeting.