Malawi: Kyungu Commends Karonga District Hospital Staff for Saving Lives

Karonga, August 17, 2018.Paramount Chief Kyungu of Chitipa and Karonga has commended Karonga District Hospital staff for their expertise in saving lives of people who suffered serious injuries in a bus accident on Tuesday.

Kyungu made the remarks Wednesday after cheering survivors who were admitted to the hospital following the accident that occurred at Tenenthe along the Chitipa-Karonga road.

He said had it been that the hospital staff were not committed to their duty, many casualties would have lost their lives right away at the hospital.

"It's quite encouraging that the number of serious casualties is not as many as we had anticipated, looking at the damage of the bus. God is really great that they have survived," he said.

However, Kyungu appealed to drivers across the country to avoid speeding to prevent such accidents.

The hospital's Clinical Officer Mseya Ngwira said as of Wednesday, only seven people were still receiving medical treatment with two serious cases.

"We thank the team work that was there between well-wishers and members of staff here. We really coordinated well to save lives of the people; this is what is needed.

"As soon as the accident occurred, somebody from the scene alerted us and that assisted us to prepared for the casualties. We really appreciate," he said.

According to a police report, the bus belonging to Interline Bus Service overturned at Tenenthe after the driver, who died on the spot, failed to negotiate a bend due to over speeding.

Meanwhile, 16-year-old Angelina Msukwa, who was going to Maranatha Academy to start Form 4 has had her right arm amputated.

"I am so worried because this the hand I was using for writing and doing many things," she said.