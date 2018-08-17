Kenya Simbas will be looking to upset the form book when they face favourites Namibia at the Hage Geingob Rugby Stadium, Windhoek from 5pm (Kenyan time) on Saturday in their final 2019 Rugby World Cup Africa qualifying match whose winner will qualify for the global showpiece event in Japan.

All will not be lost for Kenya though as the loser of the tie that also doubles as a Rugby Africa Gold Cup fixture will get another chance to make it to Japan through a Repechage tournament in November in France that will also feature Germany, Hong Kong and Canada.

Kenya and Namibia head into the crunch match unbeaten. The south Africans are, however, the Gold Cup defending champions and overwhelming favourites after an impressive campaign thus far that has seen them record bonus point wins in their four outings. The most telling victory for the Welwitschias was an 118-0 crushing of Tunisia.

Kenya, who chalked a bonus point win in only one of their four wins, will need to step onto the Hage Geingob with self believe oozing from their every pores.

Last Saturday, the Simbas roared past Tunisia 67-0 in Nairobi to perfectly build the momentum before their last African qualifier and easily most difficult encounter.

It will be recalled that during the Africa qualifier for the 2015 Rugby World Cup held in United Kingdom, Kenya stunned Namibia 29-22 and looked on course for a historic qualification only to lose 28-10 to Zimbabwe when they only needed a bonus point.

Namibia, who had beaten Zimbabwe 24-20, claimed the slot on superior points difference.

Kenya have only beaten Namibia twice in their 10 Test matches. The Welwitschias have not lost to the Simbas since the 2014 Africa qualifier.

In 2015, Namibia beat Kenya 46-13 before winning again 56-21 in 2016 and 45-7 last year.

'DO-OR-DIE'

"It's our goal to win the do-or-die duel and make history. We would love that to happen and are praying," said Simbas coach Ian Snook. "We have tried to fix our defence that was problem in our last match."

The Simbas skipper Davis Chenge is confident of victory.

"We have another opportunity to make history and change the face of rugby in Kenya. It will be a great honour," he said. Chenge revealed they would go for open play against the highly physical Namibians featuring South Africa-based professionals.

Namibia head coach Phil Davis reckoned that Kenya, without a doubt will be their strongest test hence are not taking any chances even with their superior record.

"We have been preparing for this match since last November. We have had four really good matches so far - we are top of the log and three points ahead of Kenya," Davis told The Namibian.

"But of course it all comes down to this one game where the winner takes all, to qualify for the World Cup. So it's a big day for us and we are well prepared and looking forward to it."

"Kenya will be a big threat, but we will also challenge them and we'll try and take them to places where they haven't been so far this year, and I'm sure they will try to do the same to us."

SIMBAS STRONG FORWARD

Kenya have strengthened their forward department with the return of Dalmas Chituyi, Curtis Lilako and Felix Ayange.

Three Namibian players have not been considered due to injury, namely Rohan Kitshoff, Ruan Ludick and Lesley Klim, but Davies said they have built up enough depth in the squad to cover for the injuries.

Hooker Louis Van der Westhuizen, left flanker Wian Conradie and left wing Johann Greyling, who came off the bench in their 58-28 win over Zimbabwe on August 4 in Harare will start.

Squads

The Welwitschias:

Casper Viviers, Louis van der Westhuizen, Johannes Coetzee, Mahepisa Tjeriko, Tjiuee Uanivi, Wian Conradie, Janco Venter, PJ van Lill, Eugene Jantjies, Cliven Loubser, JC Greyling, Darryl de la Harpe, Johan Deysel (captain), Johann Tromp and Chrysander Botha. Substitutes: Obert Nortje, AJ de Klerk, Nelius Theron, Max Katjijeko, Adriaan Booysen, Damian Stevens, PW Steenkamp and Justin Newman

The Simbas:

Isaac Adimo (Kenya Harlequin), Martin Owilah (KCB), Samson Onsomu (Impala Saracens), William Ambaka (Harlequin), Darwin Mukidza (KCB), Tony Onyango (Homeboyz), Peter Kilonzo (KCB), Oliver Mang'eni (KCB), Jacob Ojee (KCB), Mohamed Omollo (Homeboyz), Felix Ayange (Kabras Sugar), Dalmus Chituyi (Homeboyz), Curtis Lilako (KCB), Peter Karia (KCB), Elkeans Musonye (Strathmore Leos), George Nyambua (Kabras Sugar), Andrew Chogo (Kabras Sugar), Malcolm Onsando (Harlequin), Patrick Ouko (Homeboyz), Moses Amusala (KCB), Joseph Odero (Kabras Sugar), Colman Were (Kabras Sugar), Davis Chenge (KCB, captain)