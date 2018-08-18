Kenya: Former Ingwe Defender 'Paco' Launches Music Career in the U.S.

Photo: Supplied

Former AFC Leopards defender Jonas Nahimana.

A majority of Kenyan football fans will recall Jonas Nahimana for his exceptional skills on the pitch and his calm nature off it.

At his prime, he bossed the defences for Kenyan Premier League sides AFC Leopards and before that, Sofapaka between 2011 and 2014.

The agile, towering, left footed nicknamed 'Paco' was admired by both fans and haters of the clubs he played for.

The Congo-born Rwandan would later pursue a professional career in Vietnam before settling in the USA.

Currently, he is based in Illinois State having hanged his boots and ventured into music.

"For those who really know me from where I grew up are no surprised to see me doing music," Nahimana told Nairobi News.

"I have been singing since I was a little boy, at some point I was singing in Sofapaka church. I have been working on my songs and now people are discovering me as an artiste. Some people doubt it, but I hope to make a career out of this."

Nahimana also told Nairobi News that he has started a family in the US but remained coy on discussing details.

He also admits to missing AFC Leopards and revealed that he takes time to motivate the players, while thanking fans for their support.

"I have a strong relationship with the players. I normally encourage a few players individually when they have a good game and I'm planning to do more in the future. To the amazing fans I will also be grateful to them all. AFC Leopards is not football but family too."