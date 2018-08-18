18 August 2018

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: Former Ingwe Defender 'Paco' Launches Music Career in the U.S.

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Supplied
Former AFC Leopards defender Jonas Nahimana.
By David Kwalimwa

A majority of Kenyan football fans will recall Jonas Nahimana for his exceptional skills on the pitch and his calm nature off it.

At his prime, he bossed the defences for Kenyan Premier League sides AFC Leopards and before that, Sofapaka between 2011 and 2014.

The agile, towering, left footed nicknamed 'Paco' was admired by both fans and haters of the clubs he played for.

The Congo-born Rwandan would later pursue a professional career in Vietnam before settling in the USA.

Currently, he is based in Illinois State having hanged his boots and ventured into music.

"For those who really know me from where I grew up are no surprised to see me doing music," Nahimana told Nairobi News.

"I have been singing since I was a little boy, at some point I was singing in Sofapaka church. I have been working on my songs and now people are discovering me as an artiste. Some people doubt it, but I hope to make a career out of this."

Nahimana also told Nairobi News that he has started a family in the US but remained coy on discussing details.

He also admits to missing AFC Leopards and revealed that he takes time to motivate the players, while thanking fans for their support.

"I have a strong relationship with the players. I normally encourage a few players individually when they have a good game and I'm planning to do more in the future. To the amazing fans I will also be grateful to them all. AFC Leopards is not football but family too."

Kenya

Sublime Soul Diva Who Demanded Respect, Which Will be Forever Given

It is no coincidence that two of Aretha Franklin’s celebrated contemporaries who travelled to Detroit to see the… Read more »

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.