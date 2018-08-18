South Africa: Three Changes for SA Schools in U18 Series Finale

SA Schools coach Sean Erasmus maintained continuity in selection for their third and final match in the U18 International Series at SACS, against England.

Erasmus only made three changes to his starting team that faced France - where they lost 28-21.

Jean-Jacques Kotze (hooker), Celimpilo Gumede (flanker) and Stravino Jacobs (winger) have been drafted into the run-on team in place of Jacques Goosen, Sibusiso Sangweni and Wyclef Vlitoor respectively.

Adrian Alberts has retained the captaincy after recovering from niggling injury that ruled him out of the opening match against Wales.

Wales and France will kick off the action at SACS at 12:30, while the SA Schools team take on England at 14:15 SA time.

"We spoke about the importance of beating England all week, so we are determined to do so to finish the tournament on a winning note," said Erasmus.

"We thought we had what it takes to defeat France, but we made too many mistakes in the first half, and we are determined to correct that in this match.

"We have made a big improvement since the first match against Wales, and we would like to continue building on that in our final match. And hopefully the continuity in selection will contribute to that."

Erasmus expected a physical onslaught from England, who suffered defeats against France and Wales so far.

"England always pitch up against South African sides, and we do not expect anything less this weekend," said the coach.

"They are a proud nation and they will certainly do everything they can to go home with a win."

SA Schools team to face England:

15. Darren Hendricks, 14. Sibabalwe Xamlashe, 13. Muzi Manyike (vice-captain), 12. Brendan Venter, 11. Stravino Jacobs, 10. Juan Mostert, 9. Thomas Bursey, 8. Evan Roos, 7. Celimpilo Gumede, 6. Tristan Dullisear, 5. Adrian Alberts (captain), 4. Lunga Ncube, 3. Hanro Jacobs, 2. Jean-Jacques Kotze, 1. Thabiso Mdletshe

Substitutes: 16. Jacques Goosen, 17. Dewald Donald, 18. Herman Agenbag, 19. Sibusiso Sangweni, 20. Uzile Tele, 21. Emile van Heerden, 22. Keketso Morabe, 23. Jarrod Taylor, 24. De Wet Marais, 25. Jurich Claasens, 26. Mnombo Zwelindaba, 27. Rynhardt Jonker, 28. Lwandile Menze, 29. Wyclef Vlitoor

