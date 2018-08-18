South Africa: Golden Lions Confirm New Currie Cup Coach

The Lions Rugby Company have announced on Friday that Ivan van Rooyen has been appointed as head coach of the Golden Lions Currie Cup team and the Performance Excellence Manager of Lions Rugby Company.

Van Rooyen, who was the strength and conditioning coach, will replace Swys de Bruin , who coached the Lions to this year's Super Rugby final.

Van Rooyen has been involved with the Lions since 2012 and knows the structures of the union well.

Van Rooyen will be assisted by Phillip Lemmer (Forwards Coach), Joey Mongalo (Defence Coach) and Neil de Bruin (Attack Coach) with input and consultation from De Bruin, whom is on national duty.

De Bruin will help the Boks as an attack consultant during the Rugby Championship, which gets under way this weekend.

The Lions open their Currie Cup campaign at home against Griquas on Friday, August 24.

Golden Lions' Currie Cup:

Head Coach: Ivan van Rooyen

Forwards Coach: Philip Lemmer

Defence Coach: Joey Mongalo

Attack Coach: Neil de Bruin

Team Doctor: Doctor Rob Collins

Physio: Preven Appalsamy

Manager: Mustapha

Boomgaard Kit: Johane Singwane

Massage: Ram Mpila

