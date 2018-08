The Lions have confirmed the names of 13 junior players that have signed ahead of the 2018 Currie Cup season.

The most high-profile name is that of Junior Springbok Wandisile Simelane.

The Lions confirmed the names of the players via a statement on Saturday.

New Lions juniors:

Gianni Lombard

Wandisile Simelane

Tyrone Green

PJ Botha

PJ Steenkamp

Jack Hart

Manny Rass

Cohen Kiewit

Nathan Macbeth

Ruan Vermaak

Tiaan van der Merwe

Diaan Schoonees

Louritz van der Schyff

Source: Sport24