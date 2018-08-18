Tanzania: Bashiru Warns Zanzibar Presidency Jostlers

Zanzibar — CHAMA Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) Secretary General, Dr Bashiru Ally yesterday issued a strong warning against ruling party members who are fighting to succeed Zanzibar President, Dr Ali Mohamed Shein.

Dr Shein will not run in the next Zanzibar presidential election after serving his two terms, and presents an opportunity for a new CCM candidate to take over the reins at the Isles State House. No wonder some interested CCM cadres are queuing up with reports suggesting that there is stiff battle for the position among senior members, including serving ministers.

In his first ever tour of Zanzibar since being appointed as new CCM Secretary General, Dr Allytalked tough against members he described as 'position seekers', who nurse dreams of succeeding Dr Shein.

"There are people who dream to become the next Zanzibar president, that position has not been declared vacant, it still has its owner," he told a sizeable crowd of party members at CCM Zanzibar headquarters Kisiwandui, Urban West at the start of his four-day tour of the Spicy Islands.

"And, once the presidential position is vacant, there will be procedure and that procedure is yet to be announced, so you must stop it, stop that behaviour," a vividly riled Dr Ally charged.

He told the 'dreamers' to forget about the presidency, warning that the party is watching closely their actions and will take stern disciplinary measures against the culprits. The new CCM boss said the party would not tolerate members who are conspiring to succeed Dr Shein during the 2020 general election, and accused them of fanning divisions over the Isles presidential seat.

"We know some of you and your days are numbered," he told the meeting, which was attended by the Second Vice-President Ambassador Seif Ali Idd and other senior government and party leaders.

The CCM Secretary General warned party members who will attempt to bribe their way to secure positions, reminding them that the party chairman, Dr Magufuli, Vice-Chairman Dr Shein and himself were not corrupt.

Dr Ally was speaking about three pillars underlining the new CCM, under the chairmanship of President John Magufuli. He named the three pillars as goodwill and ability to unite people, discipline and integrity and unwavering attitude. He, thus, said one of the qualities of any government and party leader is his readiness and ability to unite Tanzanians, noting that there was no chance for discriminatory and divisive leaders.

"Unit is a must not an option," he said, adding that if a leader cannot unite Tanzanians they should leave their positions in the government or in the ruling party and go elsewhere. He insisted on discipline and integrity, saying leaders must demonstrate those attributes through their words and actions.

He thus, warned party members who spend most of their time on social websites, debating matters that should be discussed through official channels, to stop it. "Social networks are not part of the CCM constitution, and leaders who spend most of their time on social media are not leaders," he said.

He added that there were still bad elements within the party, but vowed they will be dealt with accordingly, insisting the party leadership is well-prepared to uproot all 'bad weeds'.