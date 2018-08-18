Tanzania: Govt to Curb Mikumi Madness - Orders Installation of CCTV Cameras to Protect Wildlife

THE government has ordered Mikumi National Park management to install closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras on both ends of the stretch along Morogoro-Iringa highway to save wild animals.

The order has been issued by Deputy Minister for Natural Resources and Tourism, Japhet Hasunga following an appalling report on the death of wild animals, as a result of vehicle accidents along the stretch of the road that passes through the national park.

According to the Deputy Minister, there was a pressing need for Mikumi National Park management to install the CCTV cameras including placing visible sign posts at all main gates to save the animals.

Information availed to the Deputy Minister shows that a total of 365 wild animals were killed every year, an average of one wild animal each passing day, as a result of road accidents as drivers were knocking them down at will, especially during the night.

A stretch of 50 kilometres of the Dar es Salaam- Iringa road passes through Mikumi National Park. Statistics covering July alone shows that 31 animals were killed while this month already 13 animals have been knocked down.

"I order the management to install CCTV cameras from the first gate to the last gate to bring to justice all drivers who violate conservation laws, including imposing heavy penalties on them," Deputy Minister Hasunga insisted.

He added, "I also want to see big and visible sign posts because when I was passing I saw small sign posts that can be hardly seen. Everybody should see them and read the instructions," he insisted. He said he was not ready to see animals being knocked down by cars while the management had all the means to stop the trend.

"This is a new type of poaching in the national park. You must make decisions by coming up with strategies to combat this type of poaching," he added.

The Deputy Minister ordered the management to come up with a special arrangement whereby all cars passing through Mikumi National Park will pay a certain fee. He also ordered the management to speed up talks with Tanroads so that the agency can build a diversion via Dumila in Morogoro Region so that motorists who refuse to pay the fee can use the diversion upon its completion.

He said it was important to introduce a fee for motorists passing through Dar es Salaam- Iringa highway because the park was a tourist attraction to them, upon passing through the wildlife and that it would increase government revenue.

Statics show that 2,018 cars pass through Mikumi National Park every day. Mikumi National Park near Morogoro was established in 1964. It covers an area of 3,230 km² and is the fourth largest in the country.

The national park is bordered to the south with the Selous Game Reserve, the two areas forming a unique ecosystem. Two other natural areas bordering the national park are the Udzungwa Mountains and Uluguru Mountains.