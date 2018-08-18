South Africa: Famous SA Dancer Accused of Rape Released On R5 000 Bail

A famous dancer accused of raping a 13-year-old girl has succeeded in his bid for freedom after he was released on R5000 bail in the Durban Magistrate's Court on Friday.

The dancer, who performs for a multi award-winning record label, was arrested on Monday at the Durban home of the complainant, while allegedly trying to convince the teen's family to drop the charges.

The accused cannot be identified because he has not yet pleaded. However, he indicated in court that he intended to plead not guilty.

In an affidavit read out in court in support of his bail application, the accused submitted that his children would starve if he was kept in custody.

His lawyer Sandile Shoba added that the accused was innocent and submitted that he had co-operated with the police.

However, prosecutor Ntsiki Qhunyiso argued that the accused had failed to prove that exceptional circumstances existed to justify his release on bail.

Qhunyiso said the case was serious and added that it involved the rape of a minor.

The court granted the bail application.

As part of his bail conditions, Magistrate Boniwe Ngcobo ordered the accused to relocate to his manager's house in Greyville and to not interfere with or contact witnesses.

She postponed the case to October 5.

The complainant's mother cried uncontrollably outside court after the verdict. She did not speak to the media.

The accused is a well-known dancer who appeared in videos on music channels.

Outside court, Ncumisa Ndelu, one of the organisers of #TheTotalShutDown march against gender-based violence, told News24 she was very disappointed at the court's decision to grant bail.

"As a mother to two girls myself, I'm scared because what I just sat and listened to now gives so much consideration to the circumstances of the suspect and yet no consideration whatsoever to the circumstances of the victim. That is tragic! As a mother, I'm disappointed, sad and angry. That's how I feel," she said.

Source: News24