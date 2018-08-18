17 August 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: SAPS Social Worker in Court for Allegedly Raping Soweto Primary School Pupils

A South African Police Service Forensic social worker officer has appeared in the Protea Magistrate's Court in connection with the alleged rape and sexual assault of two children, aged seven and eight, at a Soweto Primary School.

Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) spokesperson Moses Dlamini said the social worker, who cannot be identified before plea, faced charges of sexual assault and rape. He appeared briefly in court on Thursday.

It is alleged that the social worker went to the school in March 2018 to assess the children after allegations that a caretaker had abused 87 children there.

However, he allegedly sexually assaulted the children in one of the classrooms instead.

At the time of the incident, the Department of Education said parents opened a sexual assault case at the Orlando police station.

Dlamini said the social worker would remain in custody until his bail application on Tuesday, August 21.

The trial of the caretaker is scheduled for November 12.

Source: News24

South Africa

