South Africa: Jonas, Mentor and Treasury Top Dog First Up At State Capture Inquiry

Some of the witnesses who are expected to testify at the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture on Monday have been revealed.

In a statement from commission spokesperson Reverand Mbuyiselo Stemela, it was revealed that Ndleleni Willie Mathebula, Mcebisi Jonas, Mabel Petronella Mentor, Themba Maseko and Phumla Williams are expected to be called.

The inquiry begins on Monday in Parktown, Johannesburg.

"There are other witnesses whom the legal team is in the process of identifying and/or consulting with," Stemela said

