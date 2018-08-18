18 August 2018

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: DPP Still to Decide On Tenga Case

THE Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has not decided on the fate of the 7bn/- economic and money laundering case involving four prominent figures, including renowned advocate, Dr Ringo Tenga.

Senior State Attorney Mutalemwa Kishenyi, for the prosecution, told the Kisutu Resident Magistrate's Court in Dar ers Salaam yesterday that the DPP has not decided whether the case would be tried by the lower court or the Economic, Corruption and Organised Crime High Court's Division.

"The DPP has not issued his decision on the outcome of the trial; he is still scrutinising the case's file before giving any directives on how to go about the matter. Under such circumstances, we pray for another mention date," the trial attorney requested.

Principal Resident Magistrate Huruma Shaidi, who conducted yesterday's proceedings granted the prosecution's request and adjourned the matter to August 31, 2018, for another mention.

Other prominent figures facing the criminal charges in the trial are former Managing Director with Tanzania Investment Bank (TIB), Peter Noni; Managing Director of Six Telecoms Company Limited, Hafidh Shamte, alias Rashid Shamte and Noel Chacha, the Company's Chief Finance Officer.

They have been charged in the case jointly with Six Telecoms Company Limited on account of their positions in the company. Apart from Shamte and Chacha, the charge sheet indicates that Dr Tenga and Dr Noni are also directors.

