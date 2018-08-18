17 August 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Cele Wants More Female Police Officers to Handle Rape Cases

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: CGIS
Police Minister Bheki Cele (file photo).

Minister of Police Bheki Cele wants more female officers to deal with rape cases.

Speaking in Tshwane on Friday at an academic dialogue on femicide at the University of South Africa, Cele said male officers were not always suitable for the handling of cases involving women and children.

"I want to increase the number of officers who deal with rape cases to be women instead of men," said Cele.

The minister also gave insight into his personal life, saying that his mother died when he was a baby, but that he had a good father who taught him about women and how to treat them.

"You see, I had a very good father. I don't think there is anyone who had a good father like mine. He died at a tender age, at 44. I am older than he was now," said Cele.

He said his father once told him: "You see in life, as a man, you can do anything and everything. There is one thing that you can't do and that is to put your hand on a woman. Never ever, the day you put your hand on a woman you will have lost your manhood."

Cele expressed his view that gender-based violence started with how children treated their parents, specifically a mother figure.

'Mothers are supreme gifts'

"I want us to have that kind of methodology, to say to young people, especially men, that nothing is better that a parent."

"We need this lifestyle training, saying to our children that mothers are supreme gifts. There is no supreme gift beyond a mother," he said.

"If young boys treated their mothers with respect and love, it would carry over into adulthood and they would treat their partners and other women with the same respect," Cele said.

"Even if you are loving, it's a question of respect more than loving. Because you can love her but not respect her, and what comes from respect permeates throughout the entire family because everyone in the family will respect everyone."

Cele called on all men to protect women and speak out against abuse.

Source: News24

South Africa

Sublime Soul Diva Who Demanded Respect, Which Will be Forever Given

It is no coincidence that two of Aretha Franklin’s celebrated contemporaries who travelled to Detroit to see the… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.