18 August 2018

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Dodoma City Bill Tabling Next Month

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Nelly Mtema

Dodoma — FIVE bills, including that which will officially declare Dodoma as the capital city will be tabled during the next Bunge session scheduled for September 4, this year.

A statement issued here yesterday said prior to tabling, the bills will be discussed by the respective Parliamentary committee sessions lined up for Monday.

The bills are: Dodoma Capital City Declaration, Teachers' Professional Board, Public Private Partnership (Amendments) and the Written Laws Miscellaneous Amendments (No 2) Bill, 2018 and the Written Laws, Miscellaneous Amendment (No 3) Bill 2018.

Moreover, nine sectorial committees will receive and go through a number of ministries and public institutions performance reports. The statement went on stating that the much-awaited Controller and Auditor General (CAG) report, tabled in June this year, will be scrutinised by the Bunge Committees dealing with budget and public accounts issues.

The committees which will go through the CAG report are Public Accounts Committee (PAC) and Local Authority Accounts Committee (LAAC).

The statement also have it that the Subsidiary Legislations Committee will go through 121 amendment proposals tabled in April while the Public Investment Committee (PIC) will work on investment strategies for 13 entities.

Tanzania

Sublime Soul Diva Who Demanded Respect, Which Will be Forever Given

It is no coincidence that two of Aretha Franklin’s celebrated contemporaries who travelled to Detroit to see the… Read more »

Read the original article on Daily News.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.