Tanzania: Dodoma City Bill Tabling Next Month

Dodoma — FIVE bills, including that which will officially declare Dodoma as the capital city will be tabled during the next Bunge session scheduled for September 4, this year.

A statement issued here yesterday said prior to tabling, the bills will be discussed by the respective Parliamentary committee sessions lined up for Monday.

The bills are: Dodoma Capital City Declaration, Teachers' Professional Board, Public Private Partnership (Amendments) and the Written Laws Miscellaneous Amendments (No 2) Bill, 2018 and the Written Laws, Miscellaneous Amendment (No 3) Bill 2018.

Moreover, nine sectorial committees will receive and go through a number of ministries and public institutions performance reports. The statement went on stating that the much-awaited Controller and Auditor General (CAG) report, tabled in June this year, will be scrutinised by the Bunge Committees dealing with budget and public accounts issues.

The committees which will go through the CAG report are Public Accounts Committee (PAC) and Local Authority Accounts Committee (LAAC).

The statement also have it that the Subsidiary Legislations Committee will go through 121 amendment proposals tabled in April while the Public Investment Committee (PIC) will work on investment strategies for 13 entities.