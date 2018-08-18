South Africa: Tribute Concert to Be Held in Memory of Prokid

SA's hip-hop community will unite on 26 August for a tribute concert in memory of late rapper ProKid.

The announcement was made at ProKid's memorial service on Thursday by Slikour, who added that all proceeds raised from the show will go into a trust fund for Pro's 3-year-old daughter Nonkanyezi.

Artists on the line-up include the likes of AKA, HHP, Kwesta, Cassper Nyovest, DJ Fresh, DJ Dimplez and Ms Cosmo.

Hosting the show will be MC's Moozlie, Lee Kasumba, Lootlove and Sandile GQ.

The event will take place from 13:00 to 01:00 at Zone 6 Venue in Diepkloof, Soweto.

Tickets are available from Computicket from R100 for general access and R250 for VIP.

Source: Supplied