17 August 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Tribute Concert to Be Held in Memory of Prokid

Tagged:

Related Topics

SA's hip-hop community will unite on 26 August for a tribute concert in memory of late rapper ProKid.

The announcement was made at ProKid's memorial service on Thursday by Slikour, who added that all proceeds raised from the show will go into a trust fund for Pro's 3-year-old daughter Nonkanyezi.

Artists on the line-up include the likes of AKA, HHP, Kwesta, Cassper Nyovest, DJ Fresh, DJ Dimplez and Ms Cosmo.

Hosting the show will be MC's Moozlie, Lee Kasumba, Lootlove and Sandile GQ.

The event will take place from 13:00 to 01:00 at Zone 6 Venue in Diepkloof, Soweto.

Tickets are available from Computicket from R100 for general access and R250 for VIP.

Source: Supplied

South Africa

Sublime Soul Diva Who Demanded Respect, Which Will be Forever Given

It is no coincidence that two of Aretha Franklin’s celebrated contemporaries who travelled to Detroit to see the… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.