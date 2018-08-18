Namibia: Katutura Hospital Goes Without Water

THE Katutura Intermediate hospital is without water, the health permanent secretary confirmed today.

Although some nurses, who did not want to be named, said the hospital has been without water, health PS Ben Nangombe told The Namibian today that while he cannot confirm exactly when the lack of water was first experienced, it is due to a maintenance issue.

Nangombe said new water pumps were installed yesterday to pump water from the main reservoir into the tanks that serve the hospital, and that this may have contributed to the disruption in water supply .

"There seems to have been a loss of water experienced when the new pump was installed, and this resulted in the hospital not having water," he said.

He added that a maintenance team was on its way to the hospital to attend to the matter.

"I am also on my way to the office now," he added.

Full story in Monday's edition of The Namibian.