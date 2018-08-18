18 August 2018

The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia: Geingob Mourns Kofi Annan

Tagged:

Related Topics

PRESIDENT Hage Geingob says Africa has lost a man of integrity and a hero of the continent, who worked persistently for a better humanity.

He was referring to former United Nations secretary-general and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Kofi Annan, who died today at the age of 80.

"The loss of Kofi Annan, an exemplary son of Ghana, leaves a huge void for the African continent and humanity at large," Geingob said.

"It is with immense sadness that the Annan family and the Kofi Annan Foundation announce that Kofi Annan, former secretary-general of the United Nations and Nobel Peace laureate, passed away peacefully on Saturday, 18 August after a short illness," the foundation said in a statement where they announced his passing.

Geingob praised the "exceptional" work of the late Annan in the promotion of peace, as the first secretary- general of the UN to emerge from within the ranks of the organisation, including as chairman of the Kofi Annan Foundation.

"My friend Kofi Annan worked for a better world, and succeeded in many ways in that regard", he said.

Namibia

Katutura Hospital Goes Without Water

THE Katutura Intermediate hospital is without water, the health permanent secretary confirmed today. Read more »

Read the original article on Namibian.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.