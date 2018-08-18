Namibia: Geingob Mourns Kofi Annan

PRESIDENT Hage Geingob says Africa has lost a man of integrity and a hero of the continent, who worked persistently for a better humanity.

He was referring to former United Nations secretary-general and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Kofi Annan, who died today at the age of 80.

"The loss of Kofi Annan, an exemplary son of Ghana, leaves a huge void for the African continent and humanity at large," Geingob said.

"It is with immense sadness that the Annan family and the Kofi Annan Foundation announce that Kofi Annan, former secretary-general of the United Nations and Nobel Peace laureate, passed away peacefully on Saturday, 18 August after a short illness," the foundation said in a statement where they announced his passing.

Geingob praised the "exceptional" work of the late Annan in the promotion of peace, as the first secretary- general of the UN to emerge from within the ranks of the organisation, including as chairman of the Kofi Annan Foundation.

"My friend Kofi Annan worked for a better world, and succeeded in many ways in that regard", he said.