Namibia Lose to Botswana At Africa Netball Champs

A sloppy display by Namibia's senior netball team, the Desert Jewels against Botswana on Saturday morning, cost them their second win at the African Women's Netball Championship.

Namibia lost the match 59-56 at the championship hosted by the Netball Association of Zambia in Lusaka from 13 to 18 August. This championship is also acting as the 2019 Netball World Cup qualifiers.

The Desert Jewels have now lost four of their five matches at the games, winning only one thus far.

On Saturday, Namibia started the match positively setting no foot wrong in the first quarter as both teams played a high-tempo game, which ended 16-15 in Namibia's favour.

Shortly into the second quarter, sloppy play by the Namibians who failed to capitalise on the interception they won after leading brought Botswana back into the game as they forced Namibia into making errors to end the quarter 29-28 in Botswana's favour.

In the third quarter, Botswana came back even more composed and ran havoc on the Desert Jewels for a 46-40 scoreline.

In the last quarter of the match, the Namibian team tried their level best to bring down the score, but their long passes were largely intercepted by Botswana who capitalised on whatever scoring opportunity they got for the final score of 59-56.

Namibia lost 86-47 to Malawi on Friday, 61-44 to Zimbabwe on Thursday in their third game of the tournament and 72-47 to Uganda in their opening match on Tuesday. The Desert Jewels won their second match against Kenya (54-34) on Wednesday.

Six countries - Zambia, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Botswana, Uganda and Kenya - are battling it out for ranking points as well as a place at next year's World Cup.

Malawi, who already qualified for the World Cup, are competing at the event for match fitness as well as ranking points.

Namibia's next match in the competition will be against host Zambia on Saturday afternoon. - Nampa

