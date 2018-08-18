Tanzania: UNHCR Hails Dar Commitment to Refugee Protection

THE United Nations Agency for Refugees (UNHCR) Assistant High Commissioner for Protection, Mr Volker Turk, has commended Tanzania for her commitment to refugee protection and longstanding generosity towards those fleeing conflict and persecution.

Briefing reporters in Dar es Salaam on Thursday evening on his four-day official visit to the country, Mr Turk, pointed it as a strong tradition in refugee protection in the country. "International community, particularly the UNHCR is deeply grateful for all what Tanzania has done in refugee protection for decades," said the UNHCR Assistant High Commissioner for Protection after completing his visit.

The visit took him to the Nduta Refugee Camp in Kibondo where he met with refugees and witnessed the voluntary return process for Burundian refugees. More than 42,000 refugees have so far returned to Burundi.

Mr Turk noted that the purpose of his visit was to discuss with the government and partners on refugee protection, challenges and solutions for more than 340,000 refugees and asylum seekers in the country.

"It was encouraging forme to see that there was a close collaboration with the host communities, refugees and the government on addressing challenges facing the refugees and host communities," he observed.

Mr Turk informed that the government of Tanzania has assured UNHCR that the choice of refugees whether to return will be respected, saying it was vital for refugees to have a meaningful choice about whether they wish to return based on the facts and realities on the ground.

"It is absolute paramount to ensure the freedom of choice of each and every individual, when it comes to the decision to return and we were assured by the government that indeed the exercise of returning to Burundi is taking place on the basis of voluntariness," he said.

Mr Turk urged the international community to ensure adequate funding was provided to address the needs of refugees and host communities as the exercise of return to Burundi was ongoing. The Burundi situation remains one of the world's most underfunded humanitarian crises.

UNHCR and partners have received only 12 per cent of 391 million US dollars appealed for in 2018. In 2017, only 21 per cent of the funds to meet the needs of Burundian refugees were received.

In light of this, Mr Turk called upon the international community to put the spotlight on the forgotten situation and to address the urgent humanitarian needs.