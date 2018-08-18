18 August 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: One Convict Re-Arrested After Escaping From Roof of Moving Police Car

Tagged:

Related Topics

One of the men who escaped from police custody in Limpopo on Friday has been re-arrested, police have confirmed.

Spokesperson Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said Petrus "Small" Moyo, 28, was nabbed on Friday afternoon about 20km from where he escaped. Police launched a manhunt after Moyo and Witness Shimango, 33, broke the roof of the moving police vehicle and jumped out near Steilloop in Limpopo.

They were being transported from Lephalale to Polokwane.

It was the second time Moyo had escaped. The first time was in November last year.

Ngoepe said both men were from Zimbabwe.

Moyo was arrested in September 2017 after he and four others allegedly shot and killed a Dr Werner Emslie and injured his wife, Dr Mariette Emslie, during a farm attack outside Lephalale.

Ngoepe said the men made off with two handguns and a white Toyota bakkie.

The bakkie was later recovered not far from the farm.

Moyo was arrested in Frankfort in the Free State in October last year.

He was charged with murder, housebreaking and theft. Ngoepe said he was also an undocumented immigrant.

Simango who was still on the run. He has a string of house robbery charges against him.

Anyone with information which can lead to the re-arrest of Simango can contact Warrant Officer Oosie Oosthuizen at 082 783 5623, Crime Stop on 08600 10111, the nearest police station or SMS Crime Line on 32211.

Source: News24

South Africa

Sublime Soul Diva Who Demanded Respect, Which Will be Forever Given

It is no coincidence that two of Aretha Franklin’s celebrated contemporaries who travelled to Detroit to see the… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.