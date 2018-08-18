South Africa: One Convict Re-Arrested After Escaping From Roof of Moving Police Car

One of the men who escaped from police custody in Limpopo on Friday has been re-arrested, police have confirmed.

Spokesperson Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said Petrus "Small" Moyo, 28, was nabbed on Friday afternoon about 20km from where he escaped. Police launched a manhunt after Moyo and Witness Shimango, 33, broke the roof of the moving police vehicle and jumped out near Steilloop in Limpopo.

They were being transported from Lephalale to Polokwane.

It was the second time Moyo had escaped. The first time was in November last year.

Ngoepe said both men were from Zimbabwe.

Moyo was arrested in September 2017 after he and four others allegedly shot and killed a Dr Werner Emslie and injured his wife, Dr Mariette Emslie, during a farm attack outside Lephalale.

Ngoepe said the men made off with two handguns and a white Toyota bakkie.

The bakkie was later recovered not far from the farm.

Moyo was arrested in Frankfort in the Free State in October last year.

He was charged with murder, housebreaking and theft. Ngoepe said he was also an undocumented immigrant.

Simango who was still on the run. He has a string of house robbery charges against him.

