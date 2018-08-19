South Africa: More Than Half of South Africans Say ANC's Future Is Uncertain, Poll Shows

Photo: Supplied

African National Congress flag (file photo).

More than half of South Africans say that the future of the ANC is uncertain because of leadership within the party, an Ipsos market survey released on Saturday has shown.

The Ipsos Pulse of the People poll, which was conducted from May to June this year, found that more than 54% of South Africans agreed on this.

A total of 3619 randomly selected South Africans were interviewed face-to-face in their homes and home languages by trained interviewers.

According to Ipsos, the "feeling of uncertainty is widespread".

Over 52% of ANC supporters had also agreed that the future of its party was uncertain, and one in five South Africans felt certain about the future of the party.

Ipsos' leadership approval ratings showed that South Africans supported the notion that President Cyril Ramaphosa should be more decisive, adding that his role as a political leader has grown over the last few years and he had enjoyed strong support from many quarters.

A chart also showed that during Ramaphosa's time as deputy president of the country, he consistently outperformed then-president Jacob Zuma.

Since he became president in February 2018, citizens rate him "very highly", the chart showed.

"This is exceptional against the background of the general uncertainty in the country and the uncertainty expressed about the ANC's future," Ipsos said.

Ramaphosa received slightly less support in the Western Cape, Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal.

In Mpumalanga, Ramaphosa scored 8.5 out of 10 while Deputy President David Mabuza who originates from this province received a score of 6.1 out of 10.

In the Eastern Cape, performing almost on par with the president was Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan, with a score of 6.5.

In KwaZulu-Natal, Zuma scored 5.9 as opposed to Ramaphosa's 6.3.

Zuma's support in the rest of the country was very low.

In the Western Cape, the province under DA administration, the performance of DA leader Mmusi Maimane was closest to Ramaphosa with a score of 5.7 out of 10.

Supporters from both the DA and the EFF rated the president's performance higher than 5 out of 10.

"If we compare president Ramaphosa's performance with that of the other political party leaders and the deputy president (David Mabuza), it becomes evident how far ahead the president is and how much South Africans expect leadership from him."

Source: News24