19 August 2018

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Ubungo Municipal Residents Demand for End of Water Woes

RESIDENTS of Kwembe, Msigani and Kibamba wards in Ubungo municipality have called for a speedy completion of water projects to curb water woes in their respective areas.

Speaking during a meeting organised by Pakacha Group and sponsored by the Foundation For Civil Society, the residents have said that they have been experiencing chronic water shortage problem for years and that their dream was to see the woes ending.

The three wards are among those expected to start getting fresh water after completion of Luguruni and other projects, according to Hamad Sendekwa, who was invited at the event on behalf of Ubungo Municipal water engineer Ramadan Mabula.

Neema Mapunda, a resident of Msigani ward said that Non-Governmental Organisation (NGOs), local governments, ward counsellors and residents should work together to bring about development.

"We thank Pakacha for organising such a meeting with water stakeholders in our wards to discuss key areas on how to implement and make follow ups on all water projects," she said.

Ms Mapunda, who is a member of Water Committee for Kwembe said that the availability of water was key for residents to engage actively in economic activities.

"We depend on water for social development, including vegetable cultivation at our homes," she said.

The Ward Counsellor for Kwembe, Dweza Kolimba said that they rely on Luguruni Water project to distribute water services to residents, but its completion is still pending.

"The pumps have already been fixed, but the water flow is yet to take place," said Kolimba.

Haroun Jongo, who is the Secretary General of Pakacha said the aim of organising the-one day meeting in Kibamba was to discuss water woes in the selected three wards and come up with concrete recommendations and solutions.

