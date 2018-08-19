19 August 2018

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: JPM Savours Govt Success

PRESIDENT John Magufuli has assured Tanzanians that his government is making good progress in transforming the country, with the nation recording notable achievements in various development projects.

The Head of State identified some of the achievements recorded within a period of two years and eight months as the construction of 3,060 factories, revival of Air Tanzania Company Limited (ATCL), construction of road infrastructure, bridges and provision of free education.

He said that the government has also undertaken various initiatives which widened employment opportunities, while at the same time promoting economic growth. President Magufuli made the assurance yesterday when addressing citizens at Bugando junction in Mwanza and Sengerema Town while on the way to his home town, Chato in Geita Region for a short break.

"I want to assure you that we are on the right track; our efforts to transform Tanzanian have recorded notable achievements. We have constructed a number of factories ... we are committed to restore the country's status as it was during the leadership of the late Julius Nyerere, whereby Mwanza Region had so many factories and many youth secured employment," President Magufuli said.

While in Sengerema, the President had to listen to challenges facing the citizens and thereafter banned council leaders from confiscating merchandise of small-scale traders and instead direct their efforts in finding solutions to their problems, including lack of market for their produce.

The President's directives follow concern raised by Sengerema residents accusing the district council leadership of grabbing their goods, especially for traders who conduct their business in the township.

He directed the Mwanza Regional Commissioner, John Mongella, to make follow ups and resolve the problem.

"I have already said that all leaders who are presidential appointees should not celebrate their appointments ... you will celebrate after accomplishing your tasks.

I want you to work hard, resolve people's problems and stimulate their development," he said. Before addressing a rally in Mwanza, President Magufuli visited patients admitted to Bugando's Intensive Care Unit (ICU) among them his sister Monica Joseph Magufuli.

He commended medical doctors and nurses at the hospital for their tireless efforts in serving the patients and assured that the government will continue to cooperate with the hospital leadership in order to improve medical services to the citizens.

The President flew to Mwanza yesterday morning aboard Air Tanzania's Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner purchased by the government with the aim of strengthening the company.

While on board flight passengers commended the President for his efforts to revive ATCL and prayed for him.

