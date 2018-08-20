19 August 2018

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Flood - Benin Residents Appeal for Urgent Govt Action

Residents of flood ravaged Obakhawaye street in Benin metropolis have appealed to the Edo government to urgently address the recurring menace.

Some of the residents, in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday, said the menace gives them nightmares during the rainy seasons.

They said the menace had compounded the environmental degradation of the city centre because of its strategic location.

They said Obakhawaye street, being one of the longest streets within the city centre, lacked proper drainage, which constituted an environmental and health hazard to residents.

A trader, Esosa Osayuwa, who has a shop on the street, said the area had been in a terrible state for many years.

Ms Osayuwa said that during the rainy seasons, some residents do build canoes as means of transportation to access their houses.

She called on the state government to urgently construct drains to address the menace.

Ivie Omoye, a resident, said part of the reasons for the flood, was "because people have also built on waterways, and this has compounded the flooding".

Ms Omoye said years ago, some persons lost their lives while property worth millions was swept away by the flood after a heavy down pour.

She called on the state government to channel the water to a river or a canal, adding that this would "be a big relief to the residents.

"I am looking for a new apartment, because as I speak to you, my house is flooded.

"For the past three days, I have been staying in my friend's house. The government should help us, we have been suffering for more than five years now," she said.

Ms Omoye noted that the flood was a collection of water from link roads such as Oluku, Isekheri, Olotan and Uselu.

Lucky Isime, another resident, said that the congestion on Obakwawaye street contributes to the flooding of the area.

He said that the closure of park at the Ring road has led to the springing up of new motor park in area.

"This influx of people and their activities, such as blocking of road, dumping of refuse are things that leads to flooding."

(NAN)

