South Africa: Sixth Suspect in Dumisani Masilela Murder Arrested

Gauteng police have arrested the final suspect they sought in the murder of actor and football player Dumisani Masilela.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peters said the 34-year-old man, the sixth suspect in the 2017 murder was nabbed on Sunday.

The 29-year-old Rhythm City actor died in August last year after he was shot at in Tembisa South by the occupants of a black Jeep.

At the time of the shooting, police established that six people had committed the murder.

"The initial four were arrested last year, while the fifth suspect died in a robbery," Peters said.

After being shot once, Masilela managed to drive himself to hospital where he underwent surgery. He died later that day as a result of his injuries.

Peters said that including Masilela's murder, all suspects were positively linked to five cases. Three were carjackings reported in Daveyton, Phokeng, and Siyabuswa respectively while one was a case of a stolen cell phone in Boitekong.

Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant-General Deliwe de Lange commended the intelligence-led multi-disciplinary team of investigators.

"This successful arrest brought about by such meticulous investigation, will go a long way in ensuring that serious and violent crimes plaguing Gauteng, are reduced to their lowest level," he said.

The accused will appear in the Benoni Magistrate Court on Monday. He will then join his alleged accomplices set for trial in the Pretoria High Court from October 8 to 19.

