19 August 2018

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: Meet Grace Wanja, Teen Contortionist Who Keeps Nairobians Mesmerized

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Francis Nderitu

At just 13-years-old, Grace Wanja is fast gaining popularity among Nairobians for her rare talent which often keeps many onlookers on the city streets entertained and mesmerized.

Her tender age notwithstanding Grace is arguably Nairobi's most famous contortionist who frequently does her thing on the streets all in an effort to make that extra coin with the hope of breaking out as a professional.

SELF-TAUGHT

Grace will often be spotted in the open square adjacent to the Kenya National Archives along Moi Avenue twisting and bending her nimble body into strange and unnatural positions, leaving most onlookers in shock.

The self-taught contortionist has become a favourite of many pedestrians who often take time just to watch and marvel at her unique abilities.

BIGGEST CHALLENGE

Her biggest challenge, though, is Nairobi county askaris who are often not as welcoming. Still, she believes that through her talent she can inspire many of her peers to pursue their talents and dreams.

The Standard 7 pupil at Matopeni Primary School in Ruiru says she wishes to one day perform in front of Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko or even President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Kenya

Deputy President Ruto, Opposition Leader Odinga Trade Barbs

Once bosom friends who mounted a successful campaign in the 2007 presidential election, Deputy President William Ruto… Read more »

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.