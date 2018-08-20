Kenya: Meet Grace Wanja, Teen Contortionist Who Keeps Nairobians Mesmerized

At just 13-years-old, Grace Wanja is fast gaining popularity among Nairobians for her rare talent which often keeps many onlookers on the city streets entertained and mesmerized.

Her tender age notwithstanding Grace is arguably Nairobi's most famous contortionist who frequently does her thing on the streets all in an effort to make that extra coin with the hope of breaking out as a professional.

SELF-TAUGHT

Grace will often be spotted in the open square adjacent to the Kenya National Archives along Moi Avenue twisting and bending her nimble body into strange and unnatural positions, leaving most onlookers in shock.

The self-taught contortionist has become a favourite of many pedestrians who often take time just to watch and marvel at her unique abilities.

BIGGEST CHALLENGE

Her biggest challenge, though, is Nairobi county askaris who are often not as welcoming. Still, she believes that through her talent she can inspire many of her peers to pursue their talents and dreams.

The Standard 7 pupil at Matopeni Primary School in Ruiru says she wishes to one day perform in front of Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko or even President Uhuru Kenyatta.