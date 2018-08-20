Kenya: What Khaligraph Thinks of Octopizzo's 2 Million Views Video

Kenyan rapper Khaligraph Jones has been drawn into the ongoing debate over his nemesis Octopizzo's latest music video Oliel.

Speculation has been rife that Octopizzo bought views for the video which he released Wednesday last week after it garnered 1 million views in almost 24 hours and more than 2 million views in a week.

This, by Kenyan showbiz standards, would make him a certified YouTube superstar.

But when hard hitting lyrical rapper Khaligraph, who has had a frosty relationship with Octopizzo, was asked of his views on the debate, he responded:

VIDEO'S VIEWS

"Sometimes you succumb to the pressure and with some people you have to do what you have to do and with him I think he had to do what he had to do. At the end of the day real people know know what is happening."

Netizens and showbiz pundits alike have also argued that the video's views may not be real for a number of reasons, given that one the video didn't make it to the top of the trending list.

Its stagnation of views after it hit around 1 million views as well as the low number of likes/dislikes and comments on the video have also raised eyebrows.

Meanwhile, Octoppizo has simply chosen to laugh off the claims.