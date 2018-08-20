19 August 2018

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: What Khaligraph Thinks of Octopizzo's 2 Million Views Video

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Thomas Matiko

Kenyan rapper Khaligraph Jones has been drawn into the ongoing debate over his nemesis Octopizzo's latest music video Oliel.

Speculation has been rife that Octopizzo bought views for the video which he released Wednesday last week after it garnered 1 million views in almost 24 hours and more than 2 million views in a week.

This, by Kenyan showbiz standards, would make him a certified YouTube superstar.

But when hard hitting lyrical rapper Khaligraph, who has had a frosty relationship with Octopizzo, was asked of his views on the debate, he responded:

VIDEO'S VIEWS

"Sometimes you succumb to the pressure and with some people you have to do what you have to do and with him I think he had to do what he had to do. At the end of the day real people know know what is happening."

Netizens and showbiz pundits alike have also argued that the video's views may not be real for a number of reasons, given that one the video didn't make it to the top of the trending list.

Its stagnation of views after it hit around 1 million views as well as the low number of likes/dislikes and comments on the video have also raised eyebrows.

Meanwhile, Octoppizo has simply chosen to laugh off the claims.

Kenya

Deputy President Ruto, Opposition Leader Odinga Trade Barbs

Once bosom friends who mounted a successful campaign in the 2007 presidential election, Deputy President William Ruto… Read more »

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.